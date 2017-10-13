Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "has more to prove" than his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho and is under more pressure to get the right result in the highly-anticipated clash between the two clubs this weekend, former England midfielder Paul Ince has said.

United head to Anfield with a seven-point advantage over their arch-rivals and will return to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat, with leaders Manchester City not in action until later in the day.

Ince, who is one of a handful of players to have played for both Liverpool and United, feels there is a sizeable gulf in class between Klopp's and Mourinho's teams at the moment.

"If you look at the two sides at the minute, everything considered, you have to say United are way ahead of Liverpool," the former England international told Paddy Power.

"There's been a lot of unrest in Klopp's side... and United seem to know what they're doing – that shows in the way that they're playing.

"Klopp hasn't found the right formula for his team yet and, after this length of time at the club, with the players he has, he really should have."

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane for the visit of United after the Senegal forward suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty.

Ince believes Mane's absence could play a decisive role in the outcome of the Anfield clash, saying that the Reds were a "lot weaker" without the former Southampton forward.

"I think United have to prove they really are title contenders, but I actually think Jurgen Klopp has more to prove than Jose Mourinho," he said.

"At the minute, I can't see it anyway. They're way behind United and City and if they drop three more points here, they're not going to make that gap up – no chance. It's a huge game for Liverpool."