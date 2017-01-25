Chelsea are considering making a move for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon as they mull over the future of Asmir Begovic. Gordon is on a three-man shortlist drawn up by Chelsea which also includes Espanyol's Diego Lopez and Uruguay international Fernando Muslera.

Antonio Conte's men have already rejected a bid believed to be in the region of £10m ($12.6m) from Bournemouth for Begovic this month but The Telegraph reports the table-toppers could allow the former Stoke City stopper to leave as he strives for regular game-time, but he will only be sold if his club can bring in a suitable replacement.

Gordon, who at one point was the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time when Sunderland signed him from Heart of Midlothian for £9m, has been highly recommended by former first-team goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon. Chelsea could try and force Celtic to part with their number-one goalkeeper, whose contract at Parkhead runs out in 18 months, by offering the Scottish giants some of their finest young talent. Brendan Rodgers is believed to be impressed by the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dominic Solanke and Ola Aina.

The Blues are also interested in Galatasary's Muslera and Espanyol's Lopez should Begovic leave Stamford Bridge. The league leaders attempted to sign Lopez from AC Milan in the summer, while Muslera has amassed 85 caps for Uruguay.

Conte respects Begovic's desire for first-team football and is open to helping the Bosnian international find a club where he will feature regularly. But the Italian's priority, unsurprisingly, is Chelsea's title charge and he will do nothing to derail his side's momentum, which means Begovic may have to bide his time as Thibaut Courtois' understudy for a little while longer.

Begovic will likely start and could well play his last match for Chelsea this weekend as they host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.