Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry for Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his midfield ahead of next season. The 22-year-old has previously expressed an interest in playing in the Premier League while labelling Arsenal one of his dream clubs.

According to French publication L'equipe, the Blues have cooled their interest in AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and have switched their attention to signing Tolisso, who impressed for the Ligue 1 outfit in the recently concluded campaign.

The Lyon midfielder, who scored 14 goals, has expressed an interest in leaving the French club if the right offer arrives. He is keen to play in the Champions League and could welcome a move to Chelsea, who sealed their return to Europe's elite club competition by securing the Premier League title this season.

"If there are offers I will study them with my advisors and my parents, then I will go and tell the president (Jean-Michel Aulas) that I want to leave," Tolisso said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I've listened to his words, he's said there have been no new offers, so when we talk together I would like the situation to be clarified as soon as possible," he added.

Conte has N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic as his current options in midfield, but is keen to add further options as they prepare for a return to the Champions League. Moreover, the futures of the latter two are unclear with both players linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Fabregas is unhappy with the lack of regular game time and has aired his disappointment after he was omitted from the starting lineup for Chelsea's FA Cup final loss against Arsenal on 27 May. Matic, on the other hand, is reportedly keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United after he was not offered a new deal despite being a regular for the Blues during their title winning campaign.

The same report, meanwhile, claims that Lyon have expressed an interest in Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Bertrand Traore. The former struggled for game time this season following his return from injury, while the latter spent the season on loan with Europa League finalists Ajax.

Tolisso is likely to cost Chelsea owing to his long-term contract – until 2020 – with Lyon, but Conte could plot a player-plus-cash deal by allowing Zouma to move in the opposite direction either on a permanent basis or on a season-long loan deal.