Eden Hazard is facing the prospect of missing Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace on 1 April after Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said he could be sidelined for up to 15 days.

The Belgium international missed the west London side's win over Stoke City last weekend (18 March) with a calf injury and it is likely to keep him out of his country's upcoming games against Greece and Russia.

Hazard is expected to return to Stamford Bridge for further assessment of the injury and Chelsea hope he recovers in time for the clash against the Eagles.

The title favourites are keen to avoid any risk with their star player, as they face a top of the table clash against Manchester City just four days after the visit of Sam Allardyce's side. The 26-year-old is back to his best this season having scored 11 goals in 26 appearances thus far and has been ever-present during Chelsea's return to the top of the table.

The Blues are favourites for the title and need 21 more points to secure the championship. Antonio Conte will not want his team to take their foot off the gas, and has alternatives for the Belgian, but Hazard's absence will still be a major loss and the Italian will hope that his absence is short-term.

"Eden has suffered an injury before the match against Stoke, it does not look so serious. But he will not play against Greece. We are going to follow the injury," Martinez was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

"It is a big disappointment for Eden that he cannot lead the team. If you want to be a good team, you have to absorb everything.

"This is a good test for us. I see enough players who can take over his role," the Spanish coach added.