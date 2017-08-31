Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Chelsea have made a £30m ($39m) bid for Danny Drinkwater as they look to get the England international to complete a deadline day move to Stamford Bridge. Leicester City have turned down two earlier bids from the Blues for Drinkwater and are reportedly holding out for a better offer to part ways with the midfielder.

The Daily Mail reports that the Blues have put in their final roll of the dice to get the deal over the line and are waiting for a response from Leicester. With the departure of Nemanja Matic, manager Antonio Conte is still looking for another addition in midfield despite the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 27-year-old has also handed in a transfer request in an effort to expedite a move to Stamford Bridge but the transfer depends on Leicester's decision on his future and if they are able to get a replacement in time. Drinkwater was an instrumental part of the Foxes' title-winning campaign during the 2015/16 season as Leicester won their first ever Premier League crown.

Moving to Chelsea could also see him link up with former midfield partner N'Golo Kante again and while that might hinder new summer signing Bakayoko's chances of game time, the former Monaco midfielder has welcomed his arrival.

"Competition only makes you better. I am not scared of anyone," he told SFR Sport, as translated by Sky. "I think that there are not enough of us in midfield, especially with all the competitions we will be playing in. So we need another midfielder to reinforce the team, so it is a very good thing that he could be coming."

Chelsea are also interested in signing Fernando Llorente from Swansea City and they are also considering launching one last offer to sign left-back Alex Sandro from Juventus. Meanwhile, Southampton have ruled out selling right-back Cedric Soares to Chelsea, who wanted the Portugal international as an alternative to Oxlade-Chamberlain.