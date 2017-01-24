Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been urged by his senior players to sign England goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer if Thibaut Courtois ends up leaving the club.

The Sun newspaper claims Hart, 29, could be obtainable by Chelsea after his loan deal with Torino comes to an end in the summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made Claudio Bravo his first-choice goalkeeper at the Etihad, leaving Hart with a decision to make on his long-term future.

Torino president Urbano Cairo confirmed in December that Hart will not be offered a permanent deal due to his high wages.

"We will enjoy Hart and cuddle him, but we know he's not our player and his wages are not accessible for us," he was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

"We'll see what we're going to do in June."

Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois has been linked with a return to Spain to join Real Madrid in the summer.

The Belgium goalkeeper spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid and his family still resides in the city.

Spanish radio station Cadena Copa claimed last week that Courtois was desperate to move to Real in the summer and that he expects the Madrid club to make a bid for him.

Speaking in November, Courtois denied that he had ever spoken to Real about a potential transfer and insisted that he was happy at Chelsea.

"At Chelsea everything is going well. It's is a great club. There is no reason not to be happy at Chelsea. You never know what will happen in the future but this doesn't mean that I am not happy here. At the moment I am very well, in a very good atmosphere and that makes me happier at home too," the 24-year-old said.

"I never said that I wanted to leave Chelsea. I have a contract until 2019. At the end of the season we can talk, I guess Chelsea will do it because they trust in me, they see that I am good, that I am helping the team.

"I never had anything with Real Madrid. I did not see anything published but I never had any contact with Real Madrid."