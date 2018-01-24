Negotiations between Chelsea and Roma forward Edin Dzeko are set to continue as both parties look to reach a compromise over the Bosnia and Herzegovinia international's wage demands.

Antonio Conte's side have agreed a deal worth around £52.3m ($74.2m, €60m) with the Giallorossi for Dzeko and full-back Emerson Palmieri, who is ready to fly to London and meet his new teammates, according to Sky Italia, relayed by Football Italia.

Personal terms have been finalised with the Brazilian but Chelsea are still locked in talks with Dzeko's representatives, who are trying to convince the Blues to up their €8m-a-year offer at their client's request.

Dzeko currently earns €4.5m-a-year with Roma but is seemingly hoping to take advantage of Chelsea's burning desire for a towering target man and earn himself a lucrative contract as he enters the twilight of his career. Chelsea are reluctant to offer long-term deals to players over the age of 30 but they are prepared to overlook their policy in order to bring the Bosnian, who turned 32 in March, to the capital.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato claimed that Dzeko's agent travelled to London on Wednesday (24 January) in order to sort out a work permit for the 31-year-old, but there is still work to be done on the negotiating table before Conte gets the Plan B he craves.

Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco is still prepared to use Dzeko while he is still at his disposal and confirmed on Tuesday that the former Wolfsburg hitman will be in his squad to face Sampdoria. The former Atalanta boss told of his plan to start Dzeko as his side attempt to strengthen their case for Champions League qualification, but he may now see fit to change his mind in light of recent developments.

"As things stand at the moment, he will (start)," Di Francesco said on Tuesday, per the Press Association. "Obviously I'm going to have to assess things and see what frame of mind he's in. I'll speak to him about it.

"I have to make sure everyone is ready for it – including the players whose names are in the papers. As things stand, all the players who are here are available for this hugely important match we have to play in 36 hours' time."