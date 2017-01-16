Chelsea have rejected two loan offers from Paris Saint-Germain for forward Michy Batshuayi and are determined to keep him at Stamford Bridge. The French outfit want to bring Batshuayi to the Parc des Princes as they seek cover for the in-form Edinson Cavani.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Marseille last summer for a fee believed to be around £33m but has not yet started a Premier League game for Antonio Conte's men. The Daily Mail reports that the Belgian is still part of Conte's plans as the Blues go for the title but the Italian thinks the forward needs to improve before he can start for the table toppers.

PSG have had two loan offers for Batshuayi turned down by Chelsea and are also interested in Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, though they have not yet made an official bid for the former Liverpool hitman.

While the futures of Batshuayi and Diego Costa remain up in the air, Chelsea are eager to bolster their forward options and are still interested in doing a deal with Swansea City for Spanish forward Fernando Llorente. Conte worked with the former Athletic Club forward at Juventus but Swansea do not wish to part with the forward, who only arrived at the Liberty Stadium last summer.

Chelsea remain confident of keeping Costa at Stamford Bridge this month but are targeting Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata should the Spanish international depart in the summer. The Blues were unsuccessful in their attempts to prise Lukaku away from Goodison Park last summer and balked at Real Madrid's asking price for Morata.

Lukaku is in fine form for the Blues with 12 goals and four assists in just 20 Premier League games this season. Morata has not seen much in the way of game-time this season at The Santiago Bernabeu but has still managed to score five goals in just six starts for Madrid.