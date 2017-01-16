AS Roma manager Luciano Spalletti believes that both Chelsea attacking midfielder Charly Musonda and West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli could be of real use to the Giallorossi as they seek to maintain the pressure on reigning champions Juventus.

Radja Nainggolan struck the only goal of the game at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday (15 January) as Roma defied a penalty miss from Edin Dzeko to seal their sixth victory in seven Serie A matches thanks largely to the impressive goalkeeping exploits of Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny.

Such a result combined with Juve's subsequent shock 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina saw the gap between the two clubs reduced to just one point, although the reigning champions still possess a game in hand.

Spalletti is now searching for reinforcements to help Roma finally end that dominant run of five successive Turin titles to earn their third Scudetto overall and a first since a memorable Fabio Capello side containing the likes of Cafu, Walter Samuel, Francesco Totti, Vincenzo Montella and Gabriel Batistuta pipped the Bianconeri by a margin of two points back in 2000-01.

"I started watching Feghouli and Musonda to see if they can give us a hand and, on this, I say yes," Spalletti told Calcio Mercato, as relayed by Goal. "[Frederic] Massara [Roma's sporting director] will work with regard to this."

Roma's interest in that particular attacking duo has previously been established, with Musonda's father, Charly Musonda Snr, confirming earlier this month that his son would either remain at Chelsea for the rest of the season or else join Roma on a temporary basis after the early termination of his second loan spell in La Liga with Real Betis. Antonio Conte has since revealed that the 20-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut in English football, could break into the first-team setup at Stamford Bridge impresses this month.

"Charly is a good prospect," he said. "Musonda has the quality to become a great player. And for this season, I think it can be a good opportunity for him, but also for me, for the club. To work for five months with him. If he shows me this month he deserves to play, he'll go into the team. I see in this player good prospects. I want to work with this player. I see that this player is the present, but above all the future of this club."

Feghouli's prospects recently looked rather bleak after he failed to make a swift impact in the aftermath of a summer switch from Valencia and was controversially sent off just 15 minutes into his first Premier League start against Manchester United. The 27-year-old, left out of Algeria's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, later saw that red card rescinded before he attracted ridicule for a shocking miss in the FA Cup third round demolition by Manchester City. He netted his first top-flight goal for the Hammers during Saturday's (14 January) 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

"The focus is shifting towards Feghouli, that is true," Spalletti said last week. "You're writing it anyway, so there's no point disguising the fact. The other options have cooled rather. He is someone who will come to replace [Juan Manuel] Iturbe, as Torino have really reinforced their squad with him."