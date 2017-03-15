Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Galatasary goalkeeper and former Manchester United target Fernando Muslera. The 30-year-old was on the Premier League leaders' radar during the January transfer window but Turkish giants Galatasary were reluctant to part with the Uruguayan international midway through the season.

Chelsea remain intent on luring Muslera to Stamford Bridge and The Daily Mail claims that Antonio Conte's men have made Galatasary aware of their desire to sign him in order to replace Bosnian international Asmir Begovic, who is set to join Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Muslera's current contract with Galatasary expires next summer and while Igor Tudor's men are keen to see him stay in Istanbul, they know the lure of playing for the Premier League champions-elect could prove to be irresistible. It is believed Gala will command a fee of around £15m ($18m) for their coveted stopper, who was monitored by Sir Alex Ferguson when he was manager of Manchester United.

Muslera impressed Ferguson when Galatasary faced Manchester United during the Champions League group stages in the 2012-13 season, but the Scot's interest was not followed up and he remained at the Turk Telekom Arena, a place he has called home for the past six years.

Manchester United may have decided against taking a punt on him, but it seems Chelsea are prepared to afford Muslera the opportunity to strut his stuff on English soil.

Should he swap Turkey for England, the former Lazio star will have the unenviable task of trying to oust Belgian international Thibaut Courtois from between the sticks in west London.

Courtois has been instrumental to Chelsea's title charge and has given Conte no reason to drop him this season. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has been long been linked with a move to Real Madrid but his immediate focus will be on his side's trip to Stoke City, who have only lost one of their last four meetings against the table toppers.