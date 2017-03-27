Chelsea striker Diego Costa won't rule out a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille if he ever feels he "needs a change" from Stamford Bridge.

Costa, 28, has been regularly linked with moves away from the Blues despite having played a vital role in the first-team since his arrival in the summer of 2014. The Spain international was keen to return to former club Atletico Madrid during last summer's transfer window and was strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League during the January window.

Costa has a contract with the Premier League club until 2019 but has shown no hesitation in discussing his options, with France another move he would consider.

"It is true Marseille has a great project and his growing," Costa told Telefoot. "Ligue 1 is developing. I am very happy at Chelsea, but anything can happen in football. And if I need to change, France is somewhere I have never gone and never played. So why not?"

Meanwhile, Blues defender Kurt Zouma has admitted he may have to seek a loan move next season if he wants to be in contention for France at next summer's World Cup.

The 22-year-old returned from a serious cruciate knee ligament injury at the end of 2016, turning out for the club's reserve side before he was handed opportunities in the FA Cup against Peterborough United, Brentford and Wolves.

Those appearances came with Antonio Conte naming weakened sides, however, his wait for a Premier League start ongoing. The Chelsea boss has placed his faith in the well-established back three of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta this term, with the trio almost ever-present in the league this season.

Zouma hopes to force his away into Didier Deschamps' first-team in time for next summer's World Cup in Russia but with Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane and Adil Rami ahead of him in the pecking order with Presnel Kimpembe, Aymeric Laporte and Mamadou Sakho on the fringes, he realises first-team football is a must.

"My aim is to impose myself at Chelsea," Zouma told BEIN Sport. "When I came to the club two-and-a-half years ago, I had a desire to continue here. I am very happy. I have never focused much on the future. I think more in the present, with the squad, which is very good and which is going well. We want to do great things.

"A loan before the World Cup? Why not. We'll see at the end of the season, but I am focusing on Chelsea. I am confident and I know I will play. I've not talked about my future at Antonio Conte."