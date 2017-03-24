Real Madrid are considering signing Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois in the summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, the Belgium international duo has emerged as a target for the Champions League winners as they look to strengthen the squad for the next season. Real already have the services of "BBC" – Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo ­– lead their attack.

However, the Spanish capital club have already started their preparations for post-Ronaldo era. Hazard has emerged as a transfer target and Real believe that the former Ligue 1 star can still be accommodated, despite having the star trio of Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema in the squad.

Hazard and Courtois, along with Diego Costa and Pedro have been instrumental in Chelsea's impressive run that has seen them sit on top of the league. Real have identified Courtois as the player to replace Keylor Navas in between the sticks.

The Blues goalkeeper has put the recent speculations linking him with a move to Real Madrid to rest by suggesting that he is happy at Chelsea. However, the La Liga giants believe the former Atletico Madrid man will be open to the idea of returning to Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane re-signed Alvaro Morata from Juventus last summer and since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spain international has started in nine La Liga matches this season. Lack of playing time could see him leave his current employers in the summer.

Antonio Conte signed Morata for Juventus, when the former was in charge of the Old Lady. The Italian manager could rekindle his interest and help Chelsea sign the striker after the end of the season.

Real will also be looking to offload James Rodriguez, along with Morata and their sale could raise the funds from their sale. The Daily Mail reports the 11-time European winners are willing to include the duo as a part of the deal in order to help them sign Hazard and Courtois.

The European giants will have a presidential election next year and Florentino Perez is pole position to win the election without opposition. However, Perez wants to make a mark in the summer and has identified the Belgium duo as the two Galactico targets.