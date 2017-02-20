Chelsea have entered discussions with Monaco over the signing of Bernardo Silva, who is also attracting interest from Tottenham. The Premier League leaders are targeting the talented playmaker, who has helped Monaco reach the summit of Ligue 1, as they strive to bolster their ranks ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.

Monaco are expected to sell the Portuguese international in the summer but The Times claims Leonardo Jardim's side will be looking to receive £68.4m ($85.2m) for their coveted asset. Chelsea have expressed a real desire to lure Silva to Stamford Bridge but they will face competition from a host of top European clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Tottenham are another side monitoring Silva as Mauricio Pochettino strives to add more creativity to his squad, but the former Espanyol manager knows his side will likely be priced out of a move for the Euro 2016 winner.

Chelsea are keen to learn from past mistakes and seem intent on strengthening their squad with big-money arrivals in the summer. The Blues are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League but know that they have to strengthen in order to avoid another campaign like last year, when they plummeted to 10th after strolling to the league title the season before.

Conte's transfer budget has been bolstered by the recent sales of Oscar and John Obi Mikel to the Chinese Super League but the Italian could have to use a substantial amount of his kitty to replace Diego Costa, whose future with the table toppers remains uncertain. The Spanish international was keen to leave England last summer and was the subject of interest from China in January, and it is thought he will again seek to leave west London if he is not offered an improved contract.