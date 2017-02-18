Live Kick off: 5:30pm Championship side Wolves eliminated Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition with their shock win at Anfield in January.

Chelsea have scored eight times in their third and fourth round ties.

Antonio Conte expected to rest first-team players including David Luiz and Marcos Alonso.

Now 16:47 Antonio Conte makes seven changes to his side afternoon with David Luiz and Marcos Alonso given the afternoon off as promised. Nathan Ake, John Terry and Kurt Zouma make up the back three with Cesar Azpilicueta on the bench. Michy Batshuayi still can't force his way into the squad with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa both starting this afternoon. Versatile Brazilian midfielder Kenedy makes the bench. Team to face Wolves: Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #WOLvCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2017

10 min 16:36 BREAKING: Nathan Ake starts his first game for Chelsea since returning from Bournemouth loan.

20 min 16:26 Hang on a minute, Oxford United are now level at Middlesbrough! Two goals in two minutes from Chris Maguire and Antonio Martínez have levelled the game at 2-2. Another giant-killing on the cards, perhaps?

26 min 16:21 Lincoln City have already written the biggest story of the day; they have become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals after beating Premier League opposition Burnley at Turf Moor. In our other fifth round ties, Manchester City are currently being held away to Huddersfield Town, while Milwall and Leicester City are still goalless at the Den. Oxford United's journey looks to be coming to an end, however, they trail 2-0 at Middlesbrough. Just under half an hour remaining in those games.

33 min 16:14 Chelsea don't have any real injury concerns this afternoon but Antonio Conte is determined to hand David Luiz a much needed rest. Since making his second debut for the club back in September, the Brazil international has been ever-present in the Blues starting XI, but has been carrying a knee injury since December. That came courtesy of Sergio Aguero, who was banned for four matches after that X-rated challenge in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at home to the Blues. Luiz wore strapping on the knee throughout December and the opening weeks of January and his manager insists they must keep the situation "under control." All the players are available but there are situations which are better to keep under control. Marcos Alonso needs a bit of rest, and with David Luiz we have an opportunity to give him a full week to recover well. All the players are in good form and the only problem I have is making the best choices for the game. "His knee is okay, it's improved a lot since the game at Manchester City. "It's important to keep the situation under control. He's doing training sessions with the physical coach.

37 min 16:10 Team news: Chelsea With Marcos Alonso promised the afternoon off, we could see Nathan Ake start his first game for the Blues since returning from that impressive loan spell at Bournemouth.

38 min 16:08 Many Chelsea fans might have expected to see Charly Musonda involved today. Technically, he has been. But it was for the Under-23 side against Manchester City in a 4-3 defeat earlier this afternoon. Antonio Conte explained this week he felt the Belgian youngster needs a bit more time before he is introduced to the first-team. Charly Musonda is not in the squad, he's working very hard and very well in training and he's having supplementary work with the physical coach. "Tomorrow he will play with the U-23s against Man City. Now I think it's better for him to play a whole game and stay with us. In the next games if he deserves to come with us I'm open to that eventuality.

41 min 16:05 Team news: Chelsea John Terry is poised to return to the Blues starting XI this evening. The club captain started in the previous two ties against Peterborough United and Brentford and will come in for David Luiz, with the Brazil international to be rested along with Marcos Alonso.