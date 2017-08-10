Chelsea star Willian has revealed that Manchester United were interested in signing him and the Red Devils even held talks with his agent over the possibility of the winger reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international moved to Stamford Bridge from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, when the United manager was in charge at the west London club. The 29-year-old revealed that both he and his former manager liked each other very much.

Despite interest from the 20-time English champions, Willian revealed the Premier League winners have rejected any advances from Mourinho's side for the attacker.

"There were a few conversations with my agent. I worked with Mourinho and I became his friend as well," Willian to Goal.com.

"He likes me a lot and I like him a lot as a coach and as a person. He has put his trust in me and in my work, and I was very grateful to him.

"Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened, because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I'm very happy at Chelsea."

Antonio Conte replaced Mourinho at Chelsea and the Italian helped the Blues win the title in his debut season. Under the former Juventus and Italy manager, Willian has seen his first team appearances limited and despite that, he scored 12 goals across all competitions.

The South American winger hailed both Mourinho and the Italian manager, while explaining the differences between Chelsea and United's manager.

"They are very different. Everyone has their way of working. Mourinho is a coach who likes more the ball practice, works the ball possession and makes short games," the Brazilian explained.

"Conte likes to work the tactical and the physical part. Every coach has his way of working. Mourinho is a fantastic coach and won everything wherever he went.

"[Conte] is a coach who works hard every day, works a lot of tactics and the physical part. In the last season, he transformed our team when he changed the formation to 3-4-3. We managed to assimilate very well what he asked us in the training sessions and things worked out."

Mourinho has helped United sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager has set his sights on signing an attacking player for the Red Devils.