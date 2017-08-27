Live Close Chelsea vs Everton Chelsea hoping to go into international break with six points.

Everton looking to build on strong showing against Manchester City with first win at Stamford Bridge.

Ronald Koeman has a number of fitness concerns and absentees to deal with against the Premier League champions.

Antonio Conte has no fresh worries but his squad still looks rather threadbare.

1 min 13:07 Both teams are out warming up. This man will certainly be hoping to keep up his fine form and prove his doubters wrong with another telling impact at Stamford Bridge. Will he strike first blood once again?

7 min 13:01 Everton's £45m man Gylfi Sigurdsson made a crucial impact on his full debut for his new club, scoring an absolutely marvellous goal from all of 45 yards to ensure Koeman's side reached the Europa League group stages at the expense of Hajduk Split. Will we see more of the same from the Iceland international? Kick-off less than half an hour away. TEAM NEWS



Gylfi Sigurdsson makes his first #PL start for the Toffees while Cesc Fabregas & Pedro return for the hosts #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/4i26RqeXaR — Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2017

12 min 12:56 Everton's substitutes' bench has three England Under-20 World Cup winners on it in Ademola Lookman, Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The latter may feel a touch of disappointment after performing so admirably against Manchester City on Monday, but Koeman is right to rest his young legs, especially when he can draft in a quality replacement in Sandro Ramirez.

17 min 12:52 Chelsea's substitutes' bench looks a tad weak for a team considered to be title contenders, but Antonio Conte says he will be happy with his squad should they fail to add any more players before next week's transfer deadline day, despite his previous calls for more signings. "For me it is very important to continue to improve, to continue to work with my players on the pitch and to continue to improve my team. The club is trying to strengthen our squad, our team, they are working very hard to do this," Conte said. "But you have to continue to work. If we continue to stay with these players then I'm very happy, I am very happy."

45 min 12:24 Team news in less than 10 minutes. Ronald Koeman may see fit to ring the changes for Everton, who played a tough game against Hajduk Split in Croatia on Thursday. Antonio Conte on the other hand cannot really shuffle his pack too much, with his squad rather threadbare at the moment. Perhaps Chelsea shouldn't have loaned all those players, eh?

47 min 12:21 Stamford Bridge looking resplendent in the late summer sunshine, but which team will be feeling as blue as the sky come full-time?