Chelsea play hosts to Hull City in the Premier league on Sunday, 22 January as the Blues look to consolidate their position at the top, with the other teams around them dropping points on Saturday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4:30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

All eyes will be on Diego Costa, who was left out of the squad against Leicester City following reports of him having a fallout with manager Antonio Conte. The manager will have to decide if the striker has proved himself enough in training this week in order to include him in the starting XI against Hull. Chelsea play last of all the other title contenders this weekend and have already seen the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United drop points.

Club captain John Terry is available again after serving a one-game suspension. They are unbeaten against the Tigers in the Premier League and all signs point toward yet another comfortable victory for the leaders. A win here will be their eighth consecutive home win in the league.

Hull managed their first league victory in 10 games at the expense of Bournemouth last weekend at Marco Silva's first game in charge of the Tigers. They have lost eight away games on the bounce and a loss here would equal a record from over two decades back, when they were in the fourth tier.

Hull's top scorer, Robert Snodgrass, is a slight doubt with a muscle injury but they should be able to welcome back David Meyler, who has returned to training. Right-back Omar Elabdellaoui, signed on loan from Olympiakos, is available while new recruits Oumar Niasse and Evandro could make their first starts. They will take inspiration from Swansea's brilliant win over Liverpool, with the Swans beating the Reds 3-2 in their own perch.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte: "Our challenge is to keep the right concentration. This is our challenge to think this type of game is really important for the game. 'We can take three points but we need to face this game with great concentration and focus. This type of game, if you think it's easy, then you can pay for that mistake at the end of the season. Hull are a good team, they beat Burnley, they changed the coach and usually when that happens you have a good reaction from the players. We must go into the pitch 100% with our positivity." (via The Metro)

Marco Silva on Livermore: "It's never good when you lose an important player, but the player had a very good proposal for him. The club have a good proposal also...It is football. What we need in this moment is to find a quick replacement for the player. We need to find this in the next [few] days because we lose one important player."

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 1/5

1/5 Draw: 7

7 Hull City win: 16

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Willian; Hazard

Hull City

Possible XI: Jakupovic, Maguire, Dawson, Davies, Diomande, Mason, Huddlestone, Clucas, Roberton, Snodgrass, Hernandez