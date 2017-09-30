Live 5:30pm BST: Chelsea vs Manchester City The reigning champions host the title favourites at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have won three of the last four meetings.

Sergio Aguero misses the game after suffering broken rib in car accident.

Benjamin Mendy absent for much of the season after knee surgery. Vincent Kompany out also.

9 min 16:35 Two changes for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen come in for Victor Moses and the suspended David Luiz. City make one change which is enforced due to Sergio Aguero's car accident, with Raheem Sterling coming in. Fabian Delph starts a second game in a row.

26 min 16:19 How will City cover for the loss of Sergio Aguero this afternoon? Jesus Navas, Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva are shoe-ins, but who of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling will complete that line-up? Options galore for Pep Guardiola.

36 min 16:08 Team news on the way from Stamford Bridge, but how might both sides line-up? David Luiz is suspended and will be replaced by Andreas Christensen. Antonio Rudiger could replace Gary Cahill. Eden Hazard is likely to make his first league start of the season. City are without Sergio Aguero after he was involved in a car crash on Thursday. Benjamin Mendy will miss much of the campaign after knee surgery, while Vincent Kompany remains out with a calf problem.