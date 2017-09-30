5:30pm BST: Chelsea vs Manchester City
- The reigning champions host the title favourites at Stamford Bridge.
- The Blues have won three of the last four meetings.
- Sergio Aguero misses the game after suffering broken rib in car accident.
- Benjamin Mendy absent for much of the season after knee surgery. Vincent Kompany out also.
- Recap: Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham
- LIVE: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
We're entering the dying embers of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Head this way to follow the final minutes of those five matches.
Two changes for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen come in for Victor Moses and the suspended David Luiz.
City make one change which is enforced due to Sergio Aguero's car accident, with Raheem Sterling coming in. Fabian Delph starts a second game in a row.
And here they are.
Team news on the way...
Preparations ahead of kick-off well under way.
How will City cover for the loss of Sergio Aguero this afternoon? Jesus Navas, Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva are shoe-ins, but who of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling will complete that line-up? Options galore for Pep Guardiola.
Chelsea are in the house at Stamford Bridge.
Before we focus on the game, there was a positive update regarding Sergio Aguero's condition overnight. He is expected to miss between two and four weeks for City.
Team news on the way from Stamford Bridge, but how might both sides line-up?
David Luiz is suspended and will be replaced by Andreas Christensen. Antonio Rudiger could replace Gary Cahill. Eden Hazard is likely to make his first league start of the season.
City are without Sergio Aguero after he was involved in a car crash on Thursday. Benjamin Mendy will miss much of the campaign after knee surgery, while Vincent Kompany remains out with a calf problem.
Seven games into the season and we have our first stand-out game of the campaign as the title holders welcome the title favourites. Chelsea have started the term slowly but are in full gear now and proved against Atletico Madrid they are a match for anyone on the continent.
City meanwhile have been plundering goals but arrive in west London without striker Sergio Aguero after he was involved in a car accident, while Benjamin Mendy is out for much of the rest of the season with a knee injury. Nevertheless, the Premier League's highest scorers will be keen to flex their credentials to win the championship this evening.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off on the way.