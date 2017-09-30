Live

5:30pm BST: Chelsea vs Manchester City

  • The reigning champions host the title favourites at Stamford Bridge.
  • The Blues have won three of the last four meetings.
  • Sergio Aguero misses the game after suffering broken rib in car accident.
  • Benjamin Mendy absent for much of the season after knee surgery. Vincent Kompany out also.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero breaks rib in Amsterdam car crash Reuters
Now 16:45

We're entering the dying embers of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Head this way to follow the final minutes of those five matches.

9 min 16:35

Two changes for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen come in for Victor Moses and the suspended David Luiz.

City make one change which is enforced due to Sergio Aguero's car accident, with Raheem Sterling coming in. Fabian Delph starts a second game in a row.

12 min 16:32

And here they are.

14 min 16:30

Team news on the way...

17 min 16:27

Preparations ahead of kick-off well under way.

26 min 16:19

How will City cover for the loss of Sergio Aguero this afternoon? Jesus Navas, Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva are shoe-ins, but who of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling will complete that line-up? Options galore for Pep Guardiola.

32 min 16:12

Chelsea are in the house at Stamford Bridge.

33 min 16:11

Before we focus on the game, there was a positive update regarding Sergio Aguero's condition overnight. He is expected to miss between two and four weeks for City.

Muchas gracias de corazÃ³n por tantos mensajes de apoyo que me ayudan para recuperarme mejor. Quiero agradecer por la excelente atenciÃ³n y trato que recibÃ­ en el VU University Medical Amsterdam. Mi reconocimiento a sus profesionales. Ahora ya estoy en mi casa de Manchester despuÃ©s de haber sido evaluado por los mÃ©dicos del City. Tengo fractura de costilla. Estoy dolorido pero bien y ya con toda mis fuerzas pensando en la recuperaciÃ³n. Thank you with all my heart for the supportive messages, they really do help me in recovering. I'd like to thank the staff of the VU University Medical Amsterdam for their care and support. Hats off to all their team. I'm home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It's a broken rib. Hurts, but I'm fine, fully focused on recovery.

A post shared by Sergio Leonel AgÃ¼ero (@10aguerosergiokun) on

36 min 16:08

Team news on the way from Stamford Bridge, but how might both sides line-up?

David Luiz is suspended and will be replaced by Andreas Christensen. Antonio Rudiger could replace Gary Cahill. Eden Hazard is likely to make his first league start of the season.

City are without Sergio Aguero after he was involved in a car crash on Thursday. Benjamin Mendy will miss much of the campaign after knee surgery, while Vincent Kompany remains out with a calf problem.

43 min 16:01

23 hr 17:15

Seven games into the season and we have our first stand-out game of the campaign as the title holders welcome the title favourites. Chelsea have started the term slowly but are in full gear now and proved against Atletico Madrid they are a match for anyone on the continent.

City meanwhile have been plundering goals but arrive in west London without striker Sergio Aguero after he was involved in a car accident, while Benjamin Mendy is out for much of the rest of the season with a knee injury. Nevertheless, the Premier League's highest scorers will be keen to flex their credentials to win the championship this evening.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off on the way.