Mark Hughes would have plenty of reason to be a little pessimistic ahead of kick-off this afternoon but he was remarkably upbeat when speaking to the press earlier this week, suggesting he will turn to youth to help fill the void left by so many injuries.

We have a few problems. But our young players will have to come in and we'll have to try and find a way of being competitive.

"We'll have to stay in the game and then, at some stage, create some chances ourselves.

"It's a difficult fixture under any circumstance, and ideally you'd have your best eleven available.

"And when we played Chelsea at home (a 4-0 defeat in September), the same thing happened. We finished the game without a recognised centre-half. It's just the way it's fallen.