- Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas start on the bench for Chelsea this afternoon.
- Simon Mignolet dropped from Liverpool starting XI.
- Wayne Rooney left on the bench for Everton's clash against Bournemouth.
Antonio Conte makes just the three changes this afternoon but there are a couple of big calls in there with Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard dropping to the bench. Pedro and Willian come into the side with Danny Drinkwater replacing Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield.
Stoke team to face Chelsea: Butland, Wimmer, Berahino, Tymon, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Cameron, Fletcher, Ramadan, Edwards
Subs: Grant, Allen, Choupo-Mouting, Shaqiri, Crouch, Ngoy,
Chelsea team to face Stoke City: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso, Willian, Morata, Pedro
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Hazard, Batshuayi
BREAKING: Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all start for Liverpool this afternoon.
BREAKING: Eden Hazard starts on the bench for the Blues alongside Cesc Fabregas. Alvaro Morata leads the attack.
Much of the pre-match talk at Cobham this week inevitably centred on the futures of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard. With the goalkeeper reportedly considering a return to Madrid where his family still reside and Eden Hazard turning down a contract offer from the Blues, Conte urged his club to resolve their respective futures as quickly as possible.
You are talking about two important players for us. It will be very important to continue with these type of players, especially for your ambition and if you are trying to compete for something important. It is important to strengthen your team and not to sell your best players.
Manchester United stumbling against Leicester City and Burnley means Chelsea can move ahead of them into second place with all three points this afternoon. United leapfrog them again later this evening when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford, however.
Mark Hughes would have plenty of reason to be a little pessimistic ahead of kick-off this afternoon but he was remarkably upbeat when speaking to the press earlier this week, suggesting he will turn to youth to help fill the void left by so many injuries.
We have a few problems. But our young players will have to come in and we'll have to try and find a way of being competitive.
"We'll have to stay in the game and then, at some stage, create some chances ourselves.
"It's a difficult fixture under any circumstance, and ideally you'd have your best eleven available.
"And when we played Chelsea at home (a 4-0 defeat in September), the same thing happened. We finished the game without a recognised centre-half. It's just the way it's fallen.
Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win over Stoke at the Britannia Stadium earlier this season and with the Potters still struggling, will Antonio Conte be tempted to rest his big names this afternoon with Arsenal waiting for them on Wednesday? He has hinted that might be the case.
I think that tomorrow we have a difficult game against Stoke. As you remember last season in the same period we suffered a lot and we did struggle to beat them at home. I remember the game really well.
"We must pay great attention. I think we have to go game by game. It's normal when you play every three days, I have to make rotations and give rests to players that are playing every game. At the same time, all my players deserve credit and I trust all my players.
Team news: Stoke City
There is some positive news for Hughes today, however. For the first time in 599 days, Stephen Ireland has been named in Stoke's travelling squad and be in contention to make his return after recovering from a double leg fracture.
Team news: Stoke City
Mark Hughes has a defensive injury crisis on his hands this afternoon. Bruno Martins Indi, Erik Pieters and Ryan Shawcross are all out injured this afternoon; a problem exacerbated by the fact Kurt Zouma is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Team news: Chelsea
Andreas Christensen missed the 2-0 win over Brighton on Boxing Day through illness but is in line to return this afternoon.
Team news: Chelsea
The Blues have come through the busy festive period relatively unscathed – David Luiz and Charly Musonda are their only absentees this afternoon and will also not be ready in time for the visit to Arsenal later this week.
Antonio Conte otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, however.
With Manchester United stuttering over Christmas, Chelsea and Liverpool lie just one and four points respectively behind Jose Mourinho's side; by the time United kick-off this evening, they could be down to third.
It's another busy afternoon in the Premier League; the last one during the festive period before relative normality resumes. We will be across all six games this afternoon; team news on all of them is on its way.