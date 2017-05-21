Here we are then. The 2016-17 Premier League season ends today. Not quite with a bang, however. Chelsea are champions. Tottenham are runners up. Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are already relegated. We are pretty much done and dusted as far as major headlines go.

Arsenal are still hoping to crash the top four party, however. But they are in need of a minor miracle courtesy of Middlesbrough or Watford. It's all explained here, and you can follow the three-way battle for Champions League football more closely with our live coverage of Liverpool vs Middlesbrough, Watford vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Everton here.

But, if you are looking to kick back and see some goals fly in, we have the rest of this afternoon's action covered here. All your team news is on the way.