Leon Britton is available for the first time under Paul Clement after recovering from injury. Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew are both in contention for their full debuts.

The Blues should welcome back Thibaut Courtois after illness, while David Luiz and Marcos Alonso should be fit after being rested against Wolves.

We should get news of the teams from around 2pm, but let's look at how they might line up in our featured game between Chelsea and Swansea.

After a horror week for the deep traditions of football, with pie-eating goalkeepers and painful managerial sackings, it is refreshing to return to talking about actually football. The furor around the sport is almost overshadowing the event itself, and the balance needs badly addressing. Chelsea and Swansea will attempt to do that this afternoon, in one of five games in the Premier League from 3pm.

Antonio Conte's side is unwilling to start celebrating the title but victory would today would send the Blues 11 points clear, with Tottenham not playing until tomorrow, and surely trigger at least the attachment of some bunting to the outside of Stamford Bridge. Swansea however are no pushovers under Paul Clement and are pulled clear of the relegation zone. Their first league win in west London since 1975 would all-but assure them of another campaign in the top flight.

There are four other games to get your teeth into, on an afternoon where six of the bottom seven are in action. Aside from Chelsea, you fancy it will be a big day at the wrong end of the table. Teams news and all build-up on the way.