Chelsea youngsters Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to make Antonio Conte's first-team squad against Hull City in the FA Cup on Friday [16 February] after sitting out of an important Under-18 fixture midweek.

The club's Under-18 side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday [13 February]. Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi, both 17, were eligible to play for Jody Morris' young hopefuls but a match report on the club's website noted the young duo were omitted so they could continue training with the senior side.

Conte has regularly turned to some of the club's emerging talents to bolster his squad in cup competitions with both Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi already making senior debuts this season.

Wales international Ampadu has started three times for his club, twice in the Carabao Cup and again in the FA Cup third round victory over Newcastle United in January. Hudson-Odoi, part of the England side that won the Under-17 World Cup in October, made his first appearance for the club in that victory over the Magpies, before making his Premier League bow off the bench three days later in the defeat to Bournemouth.

Both will be hopeful of making Conte's 18-man squad for Friday's FA Cup fifth round clash.

Eighteen-year-old Dujon Sterling is another Chelsea youngster to feature under Conte this season but having been involved for the Under-18s – playing the full 90 minutes and scoring the game's opener against Spurs – he seems unlikely to be involved.

Elsewhere, January signing Emerson Palmieri will be hoping to make his debut for the club following his arrival from AS Roma during the January transfer window. The 23-year-old was an unused sub in recent games against Watford and West Bromwich Albion but with Marcos Alonso an injury doubt after twisting his ankle during a training session over the weekend, Emerson could have his chance for the visit of Nigel Adkins' side on Friday night.