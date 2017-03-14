Diego Costa has warned Chelsea that sooner rather than later Real Madrid and Barcelona will try to sign Eden Hazard as the Belgium international is proving to be a world class star in the Premier League. The Spaniard is not surprised either by recent reports linking Thibaut Courtois with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but hopes that both teammates snub the temptations of the La Liga giants to stay at Stamford Bridge for the long term.

Cadena Cope recently reported that Real Madrid are closely monitoring Hazard ahead of making a move for the Belgium international in the summer, especially if they lose James Rodriguez or Isco.

Spanish radio station had previously reported that Courtois is also on the agenda of the Champions League winners as Los Blancos have earmarked the signing of a keeper to replace Keylor Navas as a top priority for the coming summer transfer window.

Manchester United's David De Gea has also been linked with Real Madrid. The report added that the Chelsea number one was "crazy" about the possibility of moving to Santiago Bernabeu, and had even already told his teammates at Stamford Bridge about his desires to return to Spain as his wife is there.

Costa is not surprised by those reports after Hazard enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Premier League leaders, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances. However, he expects both Chelsea teammates to stay in west London for the long term even if the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona come calling.

"Damn, if Madrid sign Hazard and Courtois...Poor Chelsea," Costa joked when asked about the future of his two Chelsea teammates dring an interview with Cope. "He (Hazard) is a top, top player. I think that Barcelona and Madrid will put their eyes on him sooner or later. Hazard is happy here but we all know that when a team like that come calling... He's a calm and happy guy, people love him too much here. He is a world class player. It's normal that other clubs want him but I hope he stays.

"Courtois is a great goalkeeper and teams like Madrid always want great keepers. They also have a good one in Keylor Navas. Thibaut is under contract here. If he leaves it would be a shame because a team like Chelsea need a goalkeeper like him. But we know that Thibaut likes Spain very much, his family lives there... he is happy here too but in the future you never known."

Last week Antonio Conte sent a warning to Barcelona and Real Madrid after pointing out that Chelsea are as big as them – suggesting that the Blues won't negotiate the departure of their best players.

Meanwhile, Costa also laughed when asked about the recurrent reports linking him with a move to China. "I'm here. People say a lot of things but and I'm still here," the Chelsea striker said following the Blues 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals. "Every year they tell that I'm leaving and in the end I'm always here."