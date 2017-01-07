Chilean officials have released the full video of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that its Navy officers spotted in 2014 while patrolling the coastal sector between the port of San Antonio and Quinteros. The case which was being investigated for the last two years has been concluded with the government saying the object falls under an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon or UAP.

The Navy captain who submitted the report described the UFO as a "flat, elongated structure" with "two thermal spotlights like discharges that did not coincide with the axel of motion." The Committee for the Study of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena, which comprises of leading scientists, analysts, and aviation technicians, released the following statement regarding the incident:

On November 11, 2014, a helicopter of the Chilean Navy (Airbus Cougar AS-532), equipped with an infrared high-definition FLIR camera, was patrolling in the coastal sector between the port of San Antonio and Quinteros a At 16.48 UTC, when the camera operator detected an unknown object, apparently flying at a constant speed similar to that of the helicopter, and moving forward. The sighting was visually confirmed by the two officers who made up the crew (pilot and camera operator) and lasted more than 10 minutes. Officers questioned Air Traffic Control whose radar failed to detect the object. They also received no response from the unknown traffic when trying to interrogate it in the frequency arranged for these cases. The DGAC's radar control system failed to capture the object but confirmed, in turn, the absence of authorized traffic in the vicinity of the helicopter.On two occasions, the object seemed to throw a trail of some element that could not be specified.

The object ultimately disappeared into the clouds and its presence could not be detected on the air traffic control radars. In addition, the committee has dismissed any alternative hypothesis that the flying object may have been falling pieces of space debris, a bird, flying insect, drone, parachute, hang glider, or even the possibility that the video was a hoax.