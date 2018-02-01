A Chinese Navy ship has been spotted with a weapon system that resembles a deadly electromagnetic railgun. If true, it could mean that the communist nation have become the first in the world to prepare and install the system on a ship.

The purported weapon was spotted recently on People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Haiyang Shan landing ship, according to a report in the Drive. Typically, the Type 072III-class vessel packs a 37mm cannon, but in this case, there was a massive gun turret.

Prompted by the uncanny appearance, onlookers started snapping images of the ship, which was anchored at the Wuchang Shipyard in Hubei province in Central China. Some of those photographs were uploaded online and started circulating, with people speculating if it is a railgun.

An electromagnetic railgun uses a magnetic field to fire long-range projectiles — capable of going beyond 150km —at an approximate speed of 7,000kmph. The US Navy is already working on the weapon and has showcased its capabilities in a couple of tests. However, the system has not made it to any of its ships, with previous reports suggesting the country might have lost interest in the project.

The recently spotted Chinese weapon looks very similar to the American railgun, particularly in terms of its overall shape and size, according to the Drive report. Its mount was completely enclosed and a large barrel was extending from the whole thing, which is typical for launching hypervelocity projectiles. The 500-tonne load capacity of the landing ship also makes it a good candidate to install a railgun.

It was not immediately clear if the weapon was being prepped for field testing, but if this is what it looks like, China would be the first country in the world to install an electromagnetic gun on a ship.

Among other things, the images also show three containers behind the weapon which, according to the report, might have been installed to hold the massive power source and control systems required to operate it. Similar containers were seen alongside land-based testing of US Navy's railgun.

However, as there is no official word on the weapon and the authenticity of the photographs has also not been verified, it cannot be said for sure if it was an electromagnetic railgun.

China has been researching electromagnetic weapon systems since the 1980s but, prepping and installing a railgun could mean a big boost for the country.