Glamour model Chloe Khan has opened up about her botched nose job in a candid Instagram post.

The 26-year-old star was candid about having "no bones left" in her nose in a revealing close-up of her face, and admitted to spending £100K to transform her looks.

Praising a doctor from Elite Cosmetics surgery for rebuilding her nose, she said: "This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall.

"On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery. My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn't need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage.

"My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world. I wish I found him first.

"I'm not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares," she added.

Khan also told her followers that she was open to any questions about rhinoplasty or cosmetic surgery in the comments section, but the post was met with a mixed reaction.

One person commented: "You're such a princess and so beautiful inside & out and have really made something of yourself you had the dream and the drive all them years ago look at you shining and everyone looking up to you now angel you are always had such potential and was already stunning ."

Another empathised: "Oh my sweetie so sad."

A third observed: "Love yourself naturally. There's no need to enhance any part of your body. If you don't love every part of yourself, then you won't be able to love anybody else. F**k overhauling our physical appearances; it's more important to overhaul our souls/mentality. With a strong mentality, validation is nothing to seek."

The former Celebrity Big Brother star later shared a posed nude portrait to her 1.2m fans, smiling at the camera and wearing makeup in front of a bubble bath with the caption: "Are you a bath or shower person ? @littlefairphotography."

One fan commented: "Gorgeous sexy lady," while another said: "OMG you look so beautiful."