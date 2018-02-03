Chuba Akpom has made it clear that he sees his long-term future at Arsenal and is keen to prove himself during his loan stint with Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truidense V.V. also known as STVV.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Belgian outfit until the end of the season after it became clear that he will not get regular game time under Arsene Wenger.

Akpom has been part of the first-team since last season, but has failed to break into the squad with a number of other forwards namely Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud ahead of him in the pecking order.

While the latter two left in the recently concluded January transfer window to Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, Alexandre Lacazette has joined the club to become the first choice forward. Arsenal also added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a club-record fee and 18-year-old forward Eddie Nketiah has also moved ahead of Akpom in the pecking order.

The England Under-21 international made just two appearances in the first-half of the campaign, and the lack of opportunities prompted a move away from north London on a temporary basis. Akpom revealed that STVV was his choice and is keen to prove to Arsene Wenger that he deserves a chance with the Gunners first-team.

"I already have a good feeling about this move," Akpom said, as quoted by Belgian publication Het Balenag van Limburg.

"For the sake of clarity, I have chosen STVV myself, Arsenal didn't force this club on me. When I heard of the interest from Sint-Truiden, I did some research.

"If I ever want to become a real Gunner, I have to take the last step. So I will do everything to get STVV to the play-off 1," he explained. "I need top matches, I realise that very well. In 18 months my contract with Arsenal ends so I have every interest in doing well here."

"Arsene Wenger recently told me that he has all the confidence in me and that I am sharp."

Akpom is said to be in line to make his debut when STVV take on Kortrijk in the Belgian league on Sunday (4 February).