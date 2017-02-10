Right now, everyone's gearing up to see Emma Watson star in Disney musical Beauty And The Beast next month but shortly after she'll appear in the remake of the beloved classic, she'll appear in something a lot darker; The Circle.

Ahead of the sci-fi thriller's release, a new trailer has made it's way online and shockingly, its dystopian themes don't seem too far-fetched in our online-obsessed society...

Based on the 2013 novel by Dave Eggers and directed by The End Of The Tour's James Ponsoldt, The Circle centres on Mae Holland, a university graduate who lands a job at a high-profile tech company. Its day-to-day operations? Linking users' personal emails, social media, banking, and purchasing with their universal operating system, resulting in one online identity, in the hopes of a new age of civility and transparency.

Joining the company, Mae finds herself ecstatic to work for such an influential brand, which not only seems to benefit the modern world through its tools, but also treats its employees (and their families) so well at the same time.

However, as she excels and quickly progresses in the company, she soon realises that things at the Circle aren't quite as good as they appear and she gets sucked into a dangerous and demoralising world where surveillance is king and privacy is a thing of the past.

Quite uncharacteristically, Tom Hanks stars as morally-questionable and mysterious face of the Circle, Eamon Bailey, who firmly believes that all people should have access to all information, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega appears as the Circle's originator Kalden. Also starring Patton Oswalt, Karen Gillan and Bill Paxton, The Circle is scheduled to reach US cinemas on 28 April 2017. There is no official word as to when it will land in the UK has been released.

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider