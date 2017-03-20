Southampton manager Claude Puel has confirmed that Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to miss the coming Italy internationals against Albania and Netherlands after suffering a groin injury during the Saint's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday (19 March).

The in-form striker was forced off and replaced by Shane Long in the 32nd minute. Puel was hopeful that the injury was not serious but ruled the player out for the next games.

"It's a groin injury and we will see. I think and I hope it is not bad but for his national team, it is not possible for him to go," Puel confirmed in the press conference following his side's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Gabbiadini's injury came just before Dele Alli scored a penalty for Tottenham after being brought down by Steven Davis.

Puel was happy with his side's reaction to that second goal as James Ward-Prowse scored shortly after half-time giving the visitors hope of rescuing a point. However, he questioned referee Andre Marriner's decision not to award Dusan Tadic a penalty in the second half.

"It was a good performance without a good result. It was a strange first-half because we have taken two goals without pressure from the opponent," Puel added.

"It was difficult at half-time to come back into the dressing room, having let in two goals. The second goal, the penalty, is difficult to accept. If the referee gives this penalty then he can do the same at the other end with Dušan Tadić.

"That was important and could have made a difference because I think both teams played at a good level. For me, a draw would have been normal."