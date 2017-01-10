Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has lavished praise on Ahmed Musa after his two-goal salvo against Everton and is hoping the forward will use that performance to kickstart his career with the Foxes. Musa produced a man-of-the-match display at Goodison Park to send Leicester through to the FA Cup fourth round, but has only scored four times in 21 appearances for the Premier League champions this season.

The Nigerian international has failed to hold down a regular starting spot for the Foxes since signing from CSKA Moscow last summer. He started Leicester's victory over Everton on the bench before replacing the injured Leonardo Ulloa late in the first half , but Ranieri, who scooped the Fifa Best Male Coach award on Monday evening, thinks Musa is starting to adapt to life in the Premier League.

"There are players who immediately do well and others need to understand," Ranieri told Leicester's official website. "Musa has a lot of qualities. He scored a lot of goals in Russia. Now, it's important for him to keep going and maintain this momentum.

"In the last month I saw him in training sessions and he did very well. He scored two goals and I hope now he's getting better and getting more confident."

With Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, the versatile Musa's chances of game-time at the King Power Stadium are significantly heightened. With Nigeria failing to qualify for the tournament in Gabon, the £16m man can instead focus on club matters and will hope to quell the looming threat of relegation when Leicester host table toppers Chelsea on Saturday.

Leicester's chances of defeating the team threatening to steal their crown are somewhat slim, but they will have star striker Jamie Vardy available again after he was suspended for the Christmas fixtures and rested against Everton at the weekend.