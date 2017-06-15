M25 J4 update: A HGV went into the back of another pushing its trailer over the cab into a coach full of children. Children reportedly okay. pic.twitter.com/3yiJ08duQk

A coach load of school children escaped injury following a six-car pile-up on the M25.

The roof of the coach was partially torn off in the incident close to junction four near Bromley, Kent.

The crash involved two lorries, a coach and three cars on the anti-clockwise carriageway when a lorry cabin crashed into the back of a trailer, which ploughed into the rear of the coach.

An air ambulance arrived at the scene. While one of the drivers was injured miraculously there were no other serious injuries and the school children and teachers escaped unharmed.

The carriageway has been closed at junction 4 and all traffic is being directed to leave using the slip-road Mail Online reports.

The accident, along with a second crash on the approach to the Dartford Tunnel in Kent, was expected to cause severe congestion in the area.

Police officers are at the scenes of both incidents and have warned of congestion on the M25 and surrounding roads in Kent.