It's the night when anyone who's anyone in the comedy world unites and puts their funny brains together to put on a whole night of entertainment in the name of charity.

Comic Relief is back again this year on Friday 24 March and will take place at London's 02 Arena, staging the likes of Lenny Henry, Jonathan Ross and Miranda Hart for a fun-filled night of fundraising fun and games.

When and where to watch?

A host of famous faces from the comedy, acting and music world will take part in the live biennial telethon this Friday night from 7pm on BBC1. It is broadcast live from the O2 and will run right through to 2.30am on Saturday morning.

The programme will temporarily switch to BBC2 when coverage on BBC1 breaks for the News at Ten, which will last from 10pm until 10.40pm.

Who's hosting?

Sir Lenny Henry will kick off hosting duties since he is one of the founding members of the Red Nose Day telethon, and he'll be given a helping hand by talk show host Jonathan Ross. Other hosts will have a go at presenting the programme including comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan along with Hart and actors Sally Phillips and Warwick Davies.

Who's performing?

This year's Comic Relief has been one of the most talked-about yet, as there will be live performances from the likes of comedy legends French and Saunders, Reeves and Mortimer, Matt Berry and Catherine Tate. Johnny Vegas and Joe Lycett also take over the cooking and serving duties at a local pizza restaurant, which will no doubt provoke some belly laughs.

James Corden will also present an exclusive Carpool Karaoke from LA with Take That, while the cast of Love Actually fast forward 13 years into Red Nose Day Actually. Teasing viewers of what's to come, Richard Curtis recently revealed: "Someone's died, someone's got lots of kids, someone's been voted out of office and voted back into office."

A Hot Tub segment will be broadcast from actor and comedian Greg Davies while Russell Brand will debut some stand-up material.

There will also be exclusive treats from Mrs Brown, Alan Partridge, Peter Kay and David Walliams, while there is live music from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rag 'N' Bone Man and Emeli Sande.

Wrapping up proceedings, new Bake Off host Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross will look back at some special Red Nose Day Musical Memories in a segment called Fantastic Beats & Where to Find Them.

In between the hilarity will be sobering film clips to remind us what Comic Relief is all about – donating money to those in need in the UK and Africa. The footage will include reports from an array of celebrities. To donate, call 03457 910910 and get involved by going to www.rednoseday.com and requesting your free Fundraising Kit.