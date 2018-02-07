A convicted murderer serving a life sentence in San Quentin prison, California was awarded damages after claiming a female teacher at the prison coerced him into becoming her "sex slave" with promises she'd help with his legal situation.

William Cordoba, 57, said that the incidents occurred in 2010 when he became a clerk for a janitorial instructor at the prison. Cordoba said that the instructor offered to help him get a lawyer to get out of prison in return for sex acts.

When he tried to end the relationship, the instructor allegedly accused Cordoba of disciplinary violations that left him in solitary confinement for nine months, the lawsuit seen by the San Francisco Chronicle states.

An attorney for Cordoba, Julia Allen, said: "All people have a right to be free from sexual abuse, that includes women and that includes men, and that doesn't change because the person is incarcerated."

Cordoba claimed he needed psychiatric help after the ordeal.

Cordoba said that he began to believe the instructor was not being honest with him and that she was also involved with another inmate, according to court records reviewed by the New York Daily News.

The instructor's attorney called Cordoba "delusional". The inmate, serving life for a 1981 second-degree murder and robbery was awarded $15,414 in compensatory damages along with $50,000 in punitive damages by a jury after a six-day trial.

The Chronicle noted that the corrections department did not say who would be paying the fines but a spokesperson, Vicky Waters, told the Associated Press that it "takes all sexual harassment complaints seriously and does not condone harassment, discrimination or any other conduct that threatens the safety and security of staff or inmates."

The instructor no longer works for the prison.