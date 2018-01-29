Intense gunfire and explosions rocked the Kabul military academy in the early hours of Monday, 29 January. The coordinated attack has come amid a spate of deadly terror attacks in the Afghan capital, raising grave security concerns.

An unknown number of militants mounted an attack on the Marshal Fahim National Defence University which lasted for nearly an hour. Smaller blasts and gunfire were frequently heard during the attack.

There is no word yet on the number of casualties and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Islamic State (Isis) and the Afghan Taliban have launched attacks against security forces recently.

An Afghan security source told the AFP news agency that the attackers were prevented from entering the academy and have since been killed. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and stopped vehicular movement.

Another military spokesman told the local Khaama Press news agency that there were four attackers, who targeted one of the military units in the facility.

The latest attack takes place just as Kabul is mourning victims of a suicide bombing in which the attacker used an ambulance in a crowded area on Saturday (27 January). At least 100 people were killed in that attack claimed by Taliban insurgents.