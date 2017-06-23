Despite acts like Radiohead and Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury, it's safe to say that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will be this year's star attraction. As the young people's politician gears up to make an appearance at Somerset's Worthy Farm, revellers can't hide their excitement.

On Thursday (22 June) night festival goers at a silent disco, a broke out into a spontaneous chorus of "Oh Jeremy Corbyn!" while dancing to the White Stripes' hit Seven Nation Army.

In the clip posted by a Twitter user @elenistefanou the revellers launch into the impassioned chant, which was first adapted for the MP after he addressed the crowd at a concert in Tranmere back In May.

Another separate video showed fans chanting the tune while riding a shuttle bus to the annual event.

Corbyn will address crowds from the main Pyramid stage on the Saturday afternoon. Festival founder Michael Eavis Eavis, who will introduce him, told the Guardian: "We're Corbyn fans, that's the thing. He's got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour."

From the looks of the clip, Corbynmania is still very much alive.