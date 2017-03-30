A mother and her 13-year-old son have died after being stabbed at their home in Stourbridge, West Midlands. The boy's father is in hospital with serious injuries.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the house in Stourbridge around 8am this morning (30 March) where they discovered a woman, man and young boy with "serious stab wounds".

A Land Rover stolen from outside the home was intercepted half an hour later in a nearby road and a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of attacking the couple and their son.

A spokesperson for West Midlands police said: "A man has been arrested after three members of the same family were stabbed at their Dudley home this morning (30 March). A Land Rover stolen from outside the home was intercepted by police around 30 minutes later in Norton Road."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

