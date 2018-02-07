Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has again fuelled talk about a potential move to the Spanish capital in the future by stating that 'my heart is in Madrid'.

The Blues stopper has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months, but confirmed that he is in talks to extend his deal with the soon-to-be deposed Premier League champions.

Courtois visits Madrid on a regular basis to see his two children, who live there with their mother. The 25-year-old is certain that he will return to Madrid, but made it clear that Real will have to contact Chelsea if they are interested in signing him.

The Belgium international revealed that despite his focus being on Chelsea, being closer to his family could change his mind about remaining in London in the long-term. The reigning European champions could use it as a bargaining chip to lure Courtois to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

"My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid," Courtois said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that."

"Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.

"If they want me, they have to contact Chelsea. We'll see. But they have not done that. What is certain is that one day I will return to Madrid. I understand that the rumours are coming back today, as we are talking about a new goalkeeper there [at Real]. But I do not pay much attention to that, I stay focused on Chelsea," he explained.

"If Real are really interested, my personal situation could influence things. The family aspect is priceless. But I repeat to you that, for the moment, I'm busy talking to Chelsea to extend," the Belgian stopper added.

Despite giving Real hopes, the Belgian goalkeeper confirmed that he is in talks with Chelsea to extend his current deal which runs until the summer of 2019. The discussions were put on hold, but are expected to progress in February.

Chelsea are keen to hold on to their number one, and are also in talks with star player Eden Hazard about an extension. The Blues goalkeeper's compatriot has also confirmed that he will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and Courtois cited that as an added motivation to remain with Antonio Conte's side beyond this summer.

"We agreed to meet again in February because the club had more urgent issues to deal with in January. There is no rush, I am under contract until 2019. Normally, there is no problem, I will extend. I am happy here and I see a club that still wants to win a lot of titles. The signs are positive," Courtois said about signing a new deal with Chelsea.

"Their desire to also extend Eden Hazard's deal reassures me. When you talk about Barca, for everyone, it's Lionel Messi. When you talk about Real, it's [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And when you talk about Chelsea, for 90 per cent of people, it's Eden Hazard. Look at the number of times he makes the difference."