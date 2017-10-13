Craig David has finally put to bed rumours surrounding his sexuality, saying he is confused by the constant need to define people.

In a recent appearance on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast, the unmarried 36-year-old singer said he likes to "leave it very open" because the LGBT conversation has shifted.

"You know what? I leave it very open because at the end of the day it's one of those things where I shouldn't have to reinforce and state, 'No, I'm a heterosexual' — because that's all nonsense.

The Fill Me In hitmaker, who dated Colombian actress and Sofia Vergara in 2003, went on to say that his preference for women has always been clear in his music.

"I think it's very evident in the way my songs are and how I speak about relationships so I wouldn't even go into it. It's like if that's what you feel it's what you feel. The only person that it really matters is the relationship that I'm in and I know, I know."

As his romantic life continues to make raise questions he reminded fans that a person's preference is not as important as people like to think.

"I feel in the sense that if you're heterosexual, if you're bisexual, if you're gay, if you're a lesbian, if you're transgender, whatever the vibe is, that's what you represent," he said. "I've always found it quite strange that we always like to try and define people and say this is how it is and this is how it should be."

Although there is no special lady in his life, David said he is thinking about settling down as his 37th approaches. "It would be amazing to share my journey with somebody and that's the big difference," he said.