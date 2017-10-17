Crimewatch is being axed by the BBC after 33 years, it has been reported.

BBC bosses have decided to cut the cord on one of its longest-running shows after ratings slumped, despite an overhaul of the programme with Jeremy Vine as host, The Sun reports.

The decision is expected to anger police forces as a source told the publication: "Everyone is really shocked."

Bosses want to spend more of their time and money on dramas as falling ratings are thought to be behind the BBC's decision to axe Crimewatch.

The BBC said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud of Crimewatch and the great work it has done over the years.

"This move will also allow us to create room for new innovative programmes in peak time on BBC One." Daytime show Crimewatch Roadshow will continue.

"We believe the successful Crimewatch Roadshow format in daytime is the best fit for the brand going forward and we will increase the number of episodes to make two series a year," the BBC added.

Crimewatch was first broadcast on 7 June 1994, with Nick Ross and Sue Cook first presenting the show for 11 years until Cook's departure in June 1995. She was replaced by Jill Dando who was murdered in 1999, with her own case being featured on the show.

Fiona Bruce subsequently joined the show in 2000 before it was given a revamp in 2016 with new hosts Jeremy Vine and Tina Daheley.

There has been a mixed reaction to the axing, with one person commenting on Twitter: Can't believe #Crimewatch is being axed. That in itself is criminal. Surely our underfunded police service needs all the help it can get?"

While someone else said: "#crimewatch axed, good! A little less police state propaganda is never a bad thing."