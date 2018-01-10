Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have been omitted from Real Madrid's 19-man squad for the Copa del Rey clash against Numancia on Wednesday night (10 January) with Zinedine Zidane expecting to make wholesale changes to his line-up.

Los Blancos have all but secured the qualification for the quarter finals in the after goals from Gareth Bale, Isco and Borja Mayoral gave them a 3-0 first leg advantage.

Zidane rotated his squad in the first leg and the Real boss will ring the changes when the second division side visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo and Bale are among the six first-team players rested by the Real manager after the Welshman proved that he is back to his best by scoring two goals during the 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Zidane thus wants to have him fresh for the busy upcoming schedule with the dead rubber clash against Numancia coming only three days before another important La Liga clash with Villarreal on Saturday [13 January].

Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic have also been left out of the squad with Zidane promoting three players from the second team in the form of goalkeeper Moha Ramos, versatile defender Alvaro Tejero and promising playmaker Oscar.

Third keeper Luca Zidane, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos will also miss the cup clash due to different injuries.

Zidane's son has been out of action since undergoing a shoulder surgery in November while Benzema is yet to play a game this year after suffering a thigh injury during the humiliating El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on 23 December.

Meanwhile, Ramos also missed the weekend's 2-2 draw against Celta after suffering soleus injury during the preparations of the game.

Even a two-goal defeat would be enough for Real to go through to the Copa del Rey last eight but Zidane hopes his side secure a victory to put their recent disappointments behind them.

"We've got a return match and we want to finish the tie well. We want to play well and get through to the next round. We have to try to keep a clean sheet, score and have a good game. That's it," Zidane said in the press conference ahead of the game.

"I'm not happy with the situation. I'd like it to be doing better in the league and we can improve but what I have to do is keep working and giving my best. That's what interests me the most, that and trying to get my players to do the same. We must try to get everyone to give a little more and that's it,

"The criticism isn't going to change. I'm not hurt and I have to accept it. I knew that this was a difficult task and I have prepared every day for three and a half years knowing that this could happen and even more so here. It's part of my job. Life is a bit like that but nobody is going to take away my desire to keep working hard".

"We did some good things against Celta and I'll take away the good things. The second half was not good, but we're not going to go crazy and with hard work we can move forward. We gave away the ball easily and that's not usual. We also dropped off a lot in the second half. We have to talk, say what we think and help everyone improve. I know that everyone can chip in and more so when things get a little ugly. That's when we need a little bit from everyone".