Zinedine Zidane has ruled out to the possibility of bolstering his Real Madrid squad this month despite the weekend's draw against Celta Vigo have left his side 16 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table.

Los Blancos enjoyed an impressive start to the season after beating Manchester United in the Uefa Super Cup and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

However, Real have failed to maintain that form in the months which have followed and their hopes of retaining the Spanish title look now all but over.

It has been said that Zidane may consider adding a new number nine and a goalkeeper during the January transfer window in the hope of turning Real's fortunes around in the second half of the season.

But the French boss has claimed that he is instead ready to stick with the same squad which guided the club to the Champions League and La Liga title.

"I don't need anyone and that's that. I don't want anybody. We have a squad, we started with them and I believe in my players," Zidane said in the press conference ahead of the second leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 against Numancia.

"There are always difficult times during the season, which is what you're trying to convey, but I don't think like that. There's everything to play for and we'll see what happens at the end of the season, which is when things are analysed."

Last week a number of reports in Spain claimed that Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga underwent a medical in Madrid ahead of completing his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

It was reported that Real were ready to meet his €20m (£17.6m, $23.9m|) release clause for the Spanish international to provide competition for Keylor Navas in the second half of the season.

But over the weekend Zidane surprisingly said that didn't want Real to bolster the position as he fully trust in Navas and second 'keeper Kiko Casilla.

Reports in Spain then suggested that the Real boss was "defying" president Florentino Perez with those comments with the president keen on completing Kepa's signing as soon as possible.

But Zidane has hit back at those reports after claiming that he only wants to prove that everybody is in the "same boat" and there is no one to blame for the current situation.

"The plan is to work and work even more because it's not enough. We'll continue working more than ever. I believe in my squad and I'll not change. I'm annoyed by the comments that you make and that you think that I'm throwing down the gauntlet to the president and the club. This show that you don't know me. I'm just another person and nobody is above Real Madrid. I'll never throw down the gauntlet to the club, the fans or the president who has put me here," Zidane added.

"I believe in my squad. They are my values ​​and I will defend them until the end. I believe in what I do and will keep going until the end, until they change me. That's it. There're a lot of games to go and I'll need everyone. A lot of people think that there are some players who're not up to it and that they shouldn't play. When a player isn't playing well, you have to help him and work things out. What interests me the most is unity. I don't think that when things aren't going well you should blame other people".

"We're all in the same boat and nobody is going to get off of it. It's everyone's fault, I'm the first one. We've had two spectacular years and it's important to tell people not to forget about that because although the most important thing is the future, we build on the past and I'll not throw away what we did."

Zidane did however admit that on Tuesday morning [9 January] he held a crisis meeting with his players to address their current form after the latest setback at Celta left Real 16 points behind Barca in the La Liga table.

"I'm not going to tell you what we were talking about. They're chats, like at every team. We're here to find solutions, talk and try to make things better. It was a conversation a little longer than others, but nothing else. I don't talk if I don't think it's necessary. I don't do it for the sake of it. When we meet is to get something out of that meeting," Zidane admitted.

"When what we want doesn't happen, we have to think about our work. The players think the same and you have to work more than ever in every way. It's not something that is physical or mental. It's a bit of everything. We must continue and be stronger. There's no other option".