Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson on loan until the end of the season, but face competition from a host of Premier League clubs. Jenkinson is out-of-favour at the Emirates and the Gunners are prepared to let him leave on a temporary basis in January.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce has worked with Jenkinson before at West Ham United and is keen to bring him to Selhurst Park this month as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks and stave off the threat of relegation. But the former England boss faces competition from Swansea City, Watford and the Hammers for the 24 year old, who has 18 months left on his current deal at The Emirates Stadium.

Palace are also eager to strengthen their options at left-back and are targeting Norwich City star Robbie Brady, according to the Mirror. Alex Neil's men are reluctant to sell one of their prized assets, however, and rejected the Eagles' bid of £10m for the Republic of Ireland international, according to ESPN.

Along with Jenkinson, Arsenal are considering letting Mathieu Debuchy leave in January. The French right-back spent a period of last season on loan at Bordeaux and has been troubled by injuries once again. His exit could pave the way for rising talent Ainsley Maitland-Niles to stake a claim for a place in the senior squad.

Palace have had to deal with a spate of defensive injuries so far this season and have no fewer than eight players currently on the sidelines. James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Pape Souare and Damien Delaney have all suffered substantial knocks while defensive midfield lynchpin James McArthur and star striker Christian Benteke are currently nursing calf and shoulder problems respectively.

Wilfried Zaha, who has been in fine form for Palace so far this season, and Bakary Sako are also currently unavailable as they are preparing to compete at the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast and Mali respectively. Allardyce, who succeeded Alan Pardew just last month, recognises the need for reinforcements.

"We have to go and get some new players. And between now and January 31 there will be little sleep for me working 24/7 with the chairman, with the players, with the staff, to get things better as quickly as possible," said Allardyce in a recent press conference, reported by the Mirror.

Jenkinson has only made five appearances for Arsenal this season - just one in the Premier League - and is firmly behind fellow right-back Hector Bellerin in the Gunners' pecking order. The former England and Finland youth international has failed to truly establish himself at Arsenal since signing from Charlton Athletic in 2011 and spent the previous two seasons on loan at West Ham.