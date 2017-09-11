Former England manager Roy Hodgson has emerged as the favourite to replace Frank de Boer as Crystal Palace manager, after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday (11 September).

De Boer replaced Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park in the summer but has now lost his job after just 77 days after Palace claimed the unwanted title of becoming the first top flight side in 93 years to lose their first four games without scoring.

A brief statement from the club confirmed the former Ajax manager's departure. "Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer.

"We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club.

"A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future."

On Sunday (10 September), Palace delivered a much improved performance against Burnley but their profligacy in front of goal cost them dear again as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

"I don't know," De Boer told reporters after the game when asked if he feared the worst. "I just focus on what I can control and think about Southampton from today. That is all I can do.

"What other people think, they have to decide, but while I'm still the manager of Palace, I will give 100%."

Last month, Palace reportedly considered re-appointing Allardyce, only for the former Palace and England manager to swiftly rule himself out of a return to the Premier League.

Allardyce, who steered Palace to safety last season before retiring from management at the end of the campaign, said he had no interest in resuming his managerial career for the time being.

Conversely, however, the man who Allardyce replaced as England manager would be open to returning to the Premier League. According to the Mirror, Hodgson has refused a number of offers from abroad, including at least one from China, but is reportedly ready to consider offers from English clubs.

The Daily Mail now report Hodgson will sign a two-year deal at Palace.

The 70-year-old, who left his post as England manager after a dismal showing at the Euro 2016 which saw the Three Lions knocked out by Iceland in the round of 16, has not managed in the Premier League since guiding West Bromwich Albion to a 10th place finish in the 2011-12 season.

The Eagles' chairman, Steve Parish, was understood to be reluctant to part ways with De Boer only four games into a new season but the latter's tactical rigidity won him few friends in south London.

The Dutchman's preferred 3-4-3 line-up and possession-based football attracted criticism, particularly as the group of players he has inherited from his predecessor appear to be at odds with the system.