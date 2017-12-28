Live 20.00 GMT - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Arsene Wenger set to equal Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League record of 810 games as a manager as Arsenal visit Selhurst Park for Thursday night London derby

A victory would see the sixth-place Gunners move back to within one point of the top four following their high-scoring draw with Liverpool

Arsenal have lost only one of their last eight matches, although their away form has been hugely disappointing

Crystal Palace have rallied under Roy Hodgson after a disastrous start to the season and are now unbeaten in eight top-flight contests - a longest streak since 1990

The previously stricken Eagles, who have not lost at home for six games, climbed out of the relegation zone earlier this month following back-to-back wins and could rise as high as 13th with a victory this evening

Palace's 3-0 win in April was their first in this fixture for 23 years

5 min 19:11 Wenger has reverted back to a three-man defence in Monreal's absence, with Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi drafted in to partner Laurent Koscielny. Sead Kolasinac is preferred to Ainsley Maitland-Niles at left wing-back and Alex Iwobi drops to the bench.

12 min 19:04 Just the one change from Palace, with James McArthur relegated to the bench in order to accommodate Benteke's return to the starting XI. Pape Souare drops out of the matchday squad altogether.

20 min 18:56 Official lineups are set to drop in just a couple of minutes. Do either Hodgson or Wenger have a surprise up their sleeve?

23 min 18:53 Sounds like it's shaping up to be a very chilly evening indeed in South London... WEATHER: After a sunny day the skies will be clear this evening @Selhurst_Park which will mean falling temperatures so a cold one for the match with a maximum of

2c this evening. #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/HIbdgs74Ou — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2017

29 min 18:47 Olivier Giroud was ruled out for four to six weeks with the hamstring injury suffered in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat of West Ham, but Wenger hopes the "quick healer" will be in a position to play again in mid-January. He is not looking to replace the Frenchman when the transfer window re-opens for business and dismissed Sam Allardyce's suggestions that it was wife Jennifer Giroud's desire to stay in the south that prevented her husband from joining Everton last summer. "I don't think so, because he could have joined Everton and stayed basically in London," Wenger said. "I don't think that was the problem."

35 min 18:41 Nacho Monreal limped out of Arsenal's six-goal draw with Liverpool after sustaining an ankle injury, while a hamstring issue has kept Aaron Ramsey in the treatment room since the 1-1 draw at Southampton on 10 December. Wenger said yesterday that he expects the former to be back in approximately 10 days, while the latter should be fit for the start of January. Plans for Santi Cazorla to make his long-awaited return in the New Year were scuppered in November after he was forced to undergo a ninth operation on his gruesome achilles injury.

41 min 18:35 Hodgson will welcome back attacking "focal point" Christian Benteke tonight after the Belgian striker was suspended for the match against Swansea. However, influential centre-back Mamadou Sakho remains sidelined with a calf strain and fellow defender Joel Ward is doubtful due to a groin problem. Damien Delaney is still out after undergoing surgery earlier this month and long-term knee injury victim Conor Wickham, who did return to training last week, is not expected to be fully fit until late January after a 13-month lay-off.