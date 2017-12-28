20.00 GMT - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
- Arsene Wenger set to equal Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League record of 810 games as a manager as Arsenal visit Selhurst Park for Thursday night London derby
- A victory would see the sixth-place Gunners move back to within one point of the top four following their high-scoring draw with Liverpool
- Arsenal have lost only one of their last eight matches, although their away form has been hugely disappointing
- Crystal Palace have rallied under Roy Hodgson after a disastrous start to the season and are now unbeaten in eight top-flight contests - a longest streak since 1990
- The previously stricken Eagles, who have not lost at home for six games, climbed out of the relegation zone earlier this month following back-to-back wins and could rise as high as 13th with a victory this evening
- Palace's 3-0 win in April was their first in this fixture for 23 years
Wenger has reverted back to a three-man defence in Monreal's absence, with Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi drafted in to partner Laurent Koscielny.
Sead Kolasinac is preferred to Ainsley Maitland-Niles at left wing-back and Alex Iwobi drops to the bench.
Just the one change from Palace, with James McArthur relegated to the bench in order to accommodate Benteke's return to the starting XI.
Pape Souare drops out of the matchday squad altogether.
Official lineups are set to drop in just a couple of minutes. Do either Hodgson or Wenger have a surprise up their sleeve?
Sounds like it's shaping up to be a very chilly evening indeed in South London...
Olivier Giroud was ruled out for four to six weeks with the hamstring injury suffered in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat of West Ham, but Wenger hopes the "quick healer" will be in a position to play again in mid-January.
He is not looking to replace the Frenchman when the transfer window re-opens for business and dismissed Sam Allardyce's suggestions that it was wife Jennifer Giroud's desire to stay in the south that prevented her husband from joining Everton last summer.
"I don't think so, because he could have joined Everton and stayed basically in London," Wenger said. "I don't think that was the problem."
Nacho Monreal limped out of Arsenal's six-goal draw with Liverpool after sustaining an ankle injury, while a hamstring issue has kept Aaron Ramsey in the treatment room since the 1-1 draw at Southampton on 10 December.
Wenger said yesterday that he expects the former to be back in approximately 10 days, while the latter should be fit for the start of January.
Plans for Santi Cazorla to make his long-awaited return in the New Year were scuppered in November after he was forced to undergo a ninth operation on his gruesome achilles injury.
Hodgson will welcome back attacking "focal point" Christian Benteke tonight after the Belgian striker was suspended for the match against Swansea.
However, influential centre-back Mamadou Sakho remains sidelined with a calf strain and fellow defender Joel Ward is doubtful due to a groin problem.
Damien Delaney is still out after undergoing surgery earlier this month and long-term knee injury victim Conor Wickham, who did return to training last week, is not expected to be fully fit until late January after a 13-month lay-off.
"I would have said, 'You're absolutely mad, no chance', if you told me I would be in charge for 810 games after that [first] game against Blackburn.
"I remember when I was 33, 34, I thought, 'I'll never get to 60'. It's Russian roulette, every game. So you think, at some stage, the trigger will hit you. So that's absolutely unbelievable. You can never predict that."
Arsene Wenger will equal the Premier League record set by old rival Sir Alex Ferguson tonight as he takes charge of Arsenal for the 810th time in a London derby clash at Selhurst Park.
The inconsistent Gunners, losers of only one of their last eight matches, make the short journey south having dropped to sixth following their high-scoring draw with Liverpool before Christmas.
They will be looking to move back to within one point of the top four this evening while improving a poor away record that has seen them win just twice on their travels in 2017-18.
Standing in their way is a Crystal Palace side that have been resurgent under Roy Hodgson following an utterly disastrous start to the season in which they looked absolutely nailed-on for relegation.
The Eagles are unbeaten in eight games - their longest such top-flight streak since 1990 - and were only denied a third straight win by a late Jordan Ayew goal for Swansea last weekend.
Palace, particularly strong at home of late, go into this festive fixture two points clear of trouble and could rise as high as 13th if they can replicate their performance from April, when they toppled Arsenal 3-0 and recorded their first triumph in this fixture since 1994.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates after kick-off at 20.00 GMT.