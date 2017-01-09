Cult leader Charles Manson was back in a California state prison on Saturday (7 January) after being treated in hospital for an unspecified medical problem.

Manson, 82, was returned to California state prison, Corcoran, Jeffrey Callison, a spokesman for the state department of corrections and rehabilitation, told Associated Press.

Callison said that privacy laws did not allow him to discuss the medical situation of inmates.

TMZ and the LA Times reported last week that Manson had been admitted to hospital to be treated for serious health problems. California corrections and rehabilitation authorities only responded to confirm that Manson was still alive.

Manson was jailed in 1971 for orchestrating the murder of actress pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people in a Hollywood mansion in August, 1969, and couple Leno and Rosemary LaBianca the following night.

He was initially sentenced to death, but after California temporarily scrapped the death sentence in 1972, the sentence was reduced to life in prison.