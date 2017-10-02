Czech taxi drivers are blocking a major road to Prague's International Airport on Monday (2 October) to protest against Uber and other similar ride-hailing services.

The protest began with taxis driving slowly in both directions on a key road to Prague's Vaclav Havel airport, causing traffic delays.

The protest comes after inconclusive talks between the drivers and City Hall, which says only the government is in a position to address the complaints.

The drivers claim Uber and other ride-hailing apps are illegal because they don't meet all the requirements traditional taxi companies have to.

The airport has advised passengers to use public buses, which drive along a special route not open to other forms of transport.

Recently, Uber had its licence to operate in London withdrawn, although the taxi hailing app is appealing the move against it by Transport for London.