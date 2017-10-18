Daisy Lowe wants to world to know that she and Louise Redknapp are just BFFs – and nothing more. The 28-year-old model, who bonded with the former Eternal singer after their stint on the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has dismissed rumours they are enjoying a secret romance in her latest podcast.

"I'm aware of all the lesbian hints. It actually makes me laugh," she told her Femme listeners before questioning why people found it strange that they were friends.

"She's an amazing, warm, honest woman. I'm proud of her. This is what women should do, support each other," the exasperated star explained.

Lowe, who is the daughter of Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, added: "I don't use 'best friend' often especially with someone I've only known for a year but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life.

"The two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another."

Back in July, it was claimed Louise's close friendship with Lowe was a contributing factor to the collapse of her 19-year marriage to Jamie. A source told The Sun: "She had spent over a decade successfully raising their children and being a doting wife. But in the end it didn't fulfil her."

Louise rose to fame as one-quarter of English R&B girl group Eternal before a successful solo run, but sacrificed her career to raise the couple's two boys. She credits Lowe with helping her regain her confidence.

Louise told Stell magazine: "She's a breath of fresh air because she has absolutely no filter. She completely believes in following your passion and fulfilling yourself as a woman, which I find really inspiring.

Lowe also credited Louise with giving her the boost she needed to launch her own business and the podcast. "We're like each other's cheerleaders," she said, "For a woman to be so firmly in the sisterhood, and so selfless and so kind, it meant the world."

When directly asked about Redknapp's marital woes during a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine, she simply said: "I love Jamie, I love Louise, I love their kids – but they have asked for their privacy."