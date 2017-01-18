Andy Murray eased his way into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday (18 January) despite rolling an ankle, but his emphatic victory over Russian teenager Andrey Rublev was overshadowed by compatriot Dan Evans' shock defeat of 2014 US Open winner and seventh seed Marin Cilic.

The Birmingham right-hander, currently ranked at 51 by the ATP, made a slow start to proceedings on Show Court 3 and dropped the first set in disappointing fashion. His hopes of reaching the last 32 of a Grand Slam tournament for only the fourth time looked set to be extinguished after an early break of serve in the second, but he went on to claim two breaks of his own to level the match.

After taking another game against the Croat in the third set with the aid of a successful challenge, Evans confidently sealed a deserved 2-1 lead. He then held his nerve and demonstrated tremendous fighting spirit to secure the biggest win of his career to date 3-6, 7-5 6-3, 6-3.

The win was only the 26-year-old's second against a top-10 ranked player. His maiden scalp came with an impressive comeback victory over Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of last week's Sydney International.

In contrast, Murray took just half an hour to claim the first set in his first meeting with 19-year-old qualifier Rublev. The world number one blitzed the second to love and later appeared to twist his right ankle before recovering to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

"It's just a little bit sore, it's not too serious but I definitely rolled it a bit," he said of the injury scare after the match. "I'll make sure I get some ice on it. I was moving OK at the end which is positive. Sometimes if you roll your ankle and it feels bad, you can't put weight on it but I could put weight on it so I'm sure it'll be fine."

Murray will face Sam Querrey in round three following the American's straight sets win over Alex De Minaur, while Evans is set to face Bernard Tomic.

Elsewhere in the late games on day three, home favourite Nick Kyrgios capitulated in startling fashion against Andreas Seppi. The volatile Australian, who has been struggling with a knee problem of late, surrendered a two-set lead before receiving two warnings en route to a gruelling 6-1, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 8-10 loss.