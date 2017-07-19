Keylor Navas has claimed that Danilo doesn't want to leave Real Madrid despite repeated speculation linking his teammate with Chelsea and Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Costa Rica international keeper is also confident that Alvaro Morata will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2017-2018 campaign.

Danilo has served as second string to Dani Carvajal at the Real Madrid right-back since completing his move from Porto in the summer of 2015.

The 25-year-old has since helped Los Blancos to conquer two Champions League crowns and one La Liga title but he is reportedly keen on increasing his game time at a new club to bolster his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup with Brazil.

Chelsea and Manchester City have emerged as the two main candidates to secure his services with both Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola looking to strengthen their squads in the position.

The Blues were reportedly leading the race after Brazilian publication Globo Esporte claimed that the player has already agreed personal terms to join the Premier League champions.

However, Marca is now suggesting that Guardiola has convinced Danilo to snub Chelsea and move to City in a deal worth up to €35m (£30.1m, $40.3m).

But Navas still believes that his teammate will eventually reject the overtures from the Premier League giants to stay at Real Madrid.

"I think he's doing fine, he's a great professional. I see him as being really excited and happy and he's working hard. He's part of the group," the Real Madrid keeper said in a press conference. "I don't see him as being nervous and as if he's looking to leave the club. All of the squad want to be here at Real Madrid."

Morata's future at the Santiago Bernabeu also remains uncertain despite Manchester United having failed to agree terms with Real Madrid and scooped up Romelu Lukaku instead.

Chelsea and AC Milan are said to be still interested in luring him away from the Champions League winners but Navas has encouraged the striker to continue at Real Madrid.

"I'm happy to be able to have the best players amongst my teammates and Álvaro is one of them. He's a great guy, a top player and he really made a contribution last term," Navas said. "He can continue to help us out this year and I hope that he stays here for many years to come".