MPs and peers will back the Government's final Brexit deal, a confident David Davis claimed on Wednesday (18 January).

"They won't vote it down," the Brexit secretary declared on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, a day after Theresa May's landmark speech at Lancaster House, London.

The prime minister promised that Parliament would have a say on the UK's exit agreement with the EU after two years of negotiations with Brussels.

"I can confirm today that the Government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both Houses of Parliament, before it comes into force," she said.

May also confirmed that her ministers would not seek to maintain the UK's membership of the EU's single-market, while seeking customs agreements which allow Britain to broker its own trade deal.

"There are lots and lots of countries who are very keen to do deals with us," Davis said.

The comments come just hours before May faces a grilling from MPs at prime minister's questions (PMQs).

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to attack May's 12-point Brexit plan during the House of Commons showdown.

"Theresa May has made clear that she is determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven on the shores of Europe," said the Labour leader.

"She makes out this is a negotiating threat to the 27 EU countries but it's actually a threat to the British people's jobs, services and living standards.

"We welcome that the prime minister has listened to the case we've been making about the need for full tariff-free access to the single market but are deeply concerned about her reckless approach to achieving it.

"This speech should have been given in parliament where MPs could ask her questions on behalf of their constituents. She talks about Brexit restoring parliamentary sovereignty but, once again, she is determined to avoid real scrutiny of her plans."

May plans to invoke Article 50 – the mechanism to break from Brussels – and trigger talks with the EU by the end of March.

The Supreme Court is still yet to rule on whether MPs should have a vote on invoking Article 50. A judgment is expected in January.